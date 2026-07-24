'Don't insult intelligence of students': Rahul to PM Modi after his video message

Prime Minister Modi announced that his government would take strict action against paper leaks and would discuss and finalise a law in this regard in Friday's meeting of the Union Cabinet.

Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at the cabinet meeting where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday, and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action will be finalised.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)