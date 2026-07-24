ED attaches Gameskraft assets worth Rs 1,906 crore in online gaming money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 1,906 crore of online gaming company Gameskraft, alleging that the platform created an "addictive" gaming environment that encouraged "repeated wagering" by players, the agency said on Friday.

The attached assets include bank and fixed deposits, mutual funds, convertible notes, equity shares, a farmhouse, and multiple residential and commercial immovable properties held in the names of the shareholders of Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., their family members, private family trusts, and associated entities.

The attachment was made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 22 in a case related to the RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship and RummyTime apps, the federal agency said in a statement.

The ED said Gameskraft and RummyTime Technologies were engaged in operating online Real Money Games (RMGs) through the said apps and had a user base of around 3 crore players, primarily in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Online money gaming was banned in India by the Union government in August 2025.

The agency claimed these companies earned by charging a platform commission ranging from 10-15 per cent on the staking/wagering amounts deposited by users. It alleged that the firms deployed BOTs (automated programmes and algorithms) that played against users who were unaware of this.