Flash floods hit Udhampur village, families evacuated as heavy rains lash Jammu and Kashmir

Flash floods struck the Barkuanda area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district early on Friday, damaging several houses and forcing the evacuation of affected families, officials said.

The district administration shifted three affected families to the government middle school in Barkuanda as a precautionary measure. No casualties have been reported so far, while officials have begun assessing the damage caused by the flash floods and landslides.

In a separate incident, flash floods hit Kadwah village in Basantgarh tehsil, where overflowing water damaged some houses and standing maize crops.