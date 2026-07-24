Flash floods hit Udhampur village, families evacuated as heavy rains lash Jammu and Kashmir

Flash floods struck the Barkuanda area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district early on Friday, damaging several houses and forcing the evacuation of affected families, officials said.
The district administration shifted three affected families to the government middle school in Barkuanda as a precautionary measure. No casualties have been reported so far, while officials have begun assessing the damage caused by the flash floods and landslides.
In a separate incident, flash floods hit Kadwah village in Basantgarh tehsil, where overflowing water damaged some houses and standing maize crops.
Officials said floodwaters were diverted through an alternative channel, preventing further damage to residential areas and agricultural land.
The Tawi river in Udhampur continued to flow below the alert level, with the latest reading showing the water level at 12.655 feet against the alert mark of 15 feet.
However, the water level in the Chenab river at Akhnoor crossed the flood alert level again.
Heavy rainfall over the past five days has caused widespread damage across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from PTI)