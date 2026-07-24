Kolkata Diary | Seventh pay panel for govt employees formed

The state government on Wednesday constituted the Seventh Pay Commission for all state government employees and staff of state-aided institutions. The move fulfils the BJP’s pre-poll promise to form the new salary panel within six months of assuming office. Retired Gujarat cadre IAS officer Atanu Chakraborty, former secretary in the Union finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, will chair the four-member commission. Partha Mukhopadhyay of the Centre for Policy Research and IIM Calcutta economics professor Partha Pratim Pal are members. Finance department secretary Devi Prasad Karanam be the member secretary.
National robotic urology meet organised
The eighth National Robotic Urology Conference, RUFCON-2026, organised by the Robotic Urology Forum, was held recently in Kolkata. The conference focused on the latest procedures in different urological surgeries using AI-generated robotic technology. More than 100 doctors, nurses and operation theatre staff received hands-on training in robotic surgeries during the programme. Around 300 robotic urologists, surgeons, doctors, educationists and medical experts from across the country attended various academic sessions. Uro-oncologist and robotic surgeon Dr Tarun Jindal said Kolkata hosted eastern India’s first robotic urology conference.
No certificate powers for municipal chiefs
The state government on Thursday announced that elected representatives, including municipal chairpersons and gram panchayat heads, will no longer issue birth and death certificates. Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said only designated government officials will now be authorised to issue these certificates, removing the powers from elected public representatives. The decision came as police conducted coordinated inspections across several districts over allegations of corruption and distribution of forged birth and death certificates. Agarwal further said the government found widespread discrepancies in certificate issuance.
Subhendu Maiti
Our correspondent in West Bengal
subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com