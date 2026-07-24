Kolkata Diary | Seventh pay panel for govt employees formed

No certificate powers for municipal chiefs

The state government on Thursday announced that elected representatives, including municipal chairpersons and gram panchayat heads, will no longer issue birth and death certificates. Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said only designated government officials will now be authorised to issue these certificates, removing the powers from elected public representatives. The decision came as police conducted coordinated inspections across several districts over allegations of corruption and distribution of forged birth and death certificates. Agarwal further said the government found widespread discrepancies in certificate issuance.

Subhendu Maiti

Our correspondent in West Bengal

subhendu.maiti@newindianexpress.com