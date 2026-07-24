Militant held in connection with Manipur petrol pump bombing

A suspected militant was arrested in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in connection with a bomb blast at a petrol pump in Moirang, police said on Friday.

The arrested person, identified as 39-year-old Mayanglambam Tomba Singh, is an active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). He was apprehended at the Tera Urak checkpoint in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

Singh, a resident of Bijang Khunou in Churachandpur district, is currently staying at the Phubala Relief Camp. Police said they recovered a 9 mm pistol along with a magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres from his possession.