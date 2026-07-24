Militant held in connection with Manipur petrol pump bombing

A suspected militant was arrested in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in connection with a bomb blast at a petrol pump in Moirang, police said on Friday.
The arrested person, identified as 39-year-old Mayanglambam Tomba Singh, is an active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL). He was apprehended at the Tera Urak checkpoint in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.
Singh, a resident of Bijang Khunou in Churachandpur district, is currently staying at the Phubala Relief Camp. Police said they recovered a 9 mm pistol along with a magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres from his possession.
According to police, Singh was allegedly involved in an explosion at a petrol pump in Moirang earlier this year. No casualties were reported in the incident.
In a separate operation, security forces arrested a suspected “finance head” of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from Molnom in Churachandpur district.
The arrested person, identified as S Palal Kuki, was allegedly involved in several cases of firing and extortion, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)