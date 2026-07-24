Modi govt treating students seeking accountability as 'enemies of nation': Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Modi government, alleging that students demanding accountability and reforms in the education sector have been met with “cowardice and wanton cruelty” instead of dialogue.

Sonia Gandhi said students, who should be viewed as “inheritors of the future”, were being treated as “enemies of the nation” by the government. She criticised the Centre’s handling of student concerns and called for greater accountability and educational reforms.

She further accused the government of degrading India's education landscape and asserted that the country's students have called the Modi regime's bluff.

Sonia Gandhi emphasised it is a moral, political, and constitutional duty to stand with students and safeguard their future.

"The student protests are a natural consequence of these interrelated forces: today's bleak education landscape, which evokes only hopelessness, and the Modi government's trademark arrogance and unwillingness to be accountable or constructive," Gandhi said in her article titled 'An education system's collapse, young India's trauma' published in The Hindu.

She claimed that the 'brutality' perpetrated by the police personnel functioning under the direct authority of the Union Home Minister on student protesters is hardly unprecedented for this regime.

"We all remember vividly how armed policemen and paramilitary forces ravaged university campuses during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-National Register of Citizens protests in 2020.

The unacceptable excesses against India's women wrestlers can never be erased from our memories," she said.

The Modi government has not just degraded India's education landscape but has also made a habit of acting with "utter impunity, supreme self-delusion, and abject insensitivity", she alleged.