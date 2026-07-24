NEET student sends notice over withheld OMR sheet

NEW DELHI: A NEET-UG retest candidate on Thursday has sent a legal notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA), seeking a copy of her scanned Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheet, alleging it was not provided despite repeated requests. The Mumbai-based student, who scored 266 marks against her expected 468, has sought the records within two days.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, representing the student, said she could not access her OMR sheet during the July 13-15 window as the NTA portal remained busy and displayed technical errors. He alleged she also received no email or SMS regarding the OMR sheet.

The notice states that the denial of the answer sheet is “arbitrary, unreasonable and contrary to the principles of transparency, fairness and natural justice”. It cites Supreme Court rulings affirming candidates’ right to access their answer sheets. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh declined to comment.