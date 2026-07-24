PM Modi invites Bangladesh PM to BRICS summit

NEW DELHI: India has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September, a move that could pave way for the first visit by the BNP leader to India since assuming office earlier this year.

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Thursday that Dhaka had received the invitation from New Delhi and forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office. India is set to host the 18th BRICS summit on September 12 and 13.

If Rahman accepts the invitation, the summit could provide the first opportunity for a direct meeting between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party returned to power following the February parliamentary polls.

Responding to questions on ties with India, Obaed said Bangladesh sought “peace and stability” in the region and expected cooperation between the two neighbours.

The outreach comes after a turbulent period in India Bangladesh relations. New Delhi had maintained close ties with the previous Awami League government.