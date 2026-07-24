UREDA project officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Vigilance Establishment arrested a project officer of the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) in Bageshwar on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said.

The accused, Dhirendra Singh Patwal, was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving the money from the complainant. Patwal, a resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district, is currently posted as a project officer at UREDA's Bageshwar office. The anti-corruption operation sent shock waves through the department.

According to Vigilance officials, the action followed a complaint alleging that joint inspection reports related to solar power plants had remained pending at the UREDA office for a considerable period.

The complainant alleged that Patwal had demanded between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per file to process and clear the reports.

He told the Vigilance Establishment that four of his files were pending and that the officer had demanded a total payment of Rs 40,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the anti-corruption agency and sought action against the official.

Following receipt of the complaint, Vigilance authorities conducted a preliminary verification. Officials said the allegations were found to be prima facie credible.