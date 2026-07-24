UREDA project officer arrested for allegedly taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Vigilance Establishment arrested a project officer of the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) in Bageshwar on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said.
The accused, Dhirendra Singh Patwal, was allegedly caught red-handed while receiving the money from the complainant. Patwal, a resident of Ramnagar in Nainital district, is currently posted as a project officer at UREDA's Bageshwar office. The anti-corruption operation sent shock waves through the department.
According to Vigilance officials, the action followed a complaint alleging that joint inspection reports related to solar power plants had remained pending at the UREDA office for a considerable period.
The complainant alleged that Patwal had demanded between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per file to process and clear the reports.
He told the Vigilance Establishment that four of his files were pending and that the officer had demanded a total payment of Rs 40,000. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the anti-corruption agency and sought action against the official.
Following receipt of the complaint, Vigilance authorities conducted a preliminary verification. Officials said the allegations were found to be prima facie credible.
The Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Establishment, Haldwani sector, subsequently constituted a trap team under the supervision of an inspector.
The team laid a trap on July 24 and arrested Patwal as he allegedly accepted Rs 40,000 from the complainant. The tainted money was recovered during the operation, officials said.
The Vigilance Establishment has launched a detailed investigation into the case and is examining other aspects of the officer's conduct. Further legal and departmental action will be taken based on the findings, authorities said.
State Vigilance Director V Murugesan urged people to report demands for illegal gratification by government employees or officials. Complaints can be lodged through the toll-free anti-corruption helpline 1064 or the WhatsApp helpline 9456592300.
"Prompt action is taken whenever a government employee demands a bribe for carrying out official work. The complainant's identity is kept strictly confidential," Murugesan said.