Wanted ‘Waris Punjab De’ member, US national nabbed while entering India from Nepal

CHANDIGARH: A wanted member of pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' and a US national linked to the organisation were arrested while allegedly entering India from Nepal police said.

The accused were identified as Vikramjit Singh, an activist of Waris Punjab De party, who is wanted in the 2023 Ajnala police station clash along with US citizen of Punjab origin Manveer Singh. Uttar Pradesh Police arrested them while they allegedly tried to enter India through Rupaidiha border post from Nepal. Punjab police team reached UP and took them into custody after completing the formalities.

According to the police, Vikramjit Singh has been evading arrest for more than two years and was hiding at various locations, including Mumbai, Rajasthan, Delhi and Udhampur, before escaping to Kathmandu last year. These arrests came to light after the Uttar Pradesh police shared the information with the Punjab Police.

Vikramjit was among the supporters who accompanied Amritpal Singh—then the chief of Waris Punjab De and now the Member of Parliament from the Khadoor Sahib constituency—during the protest march to the Ajnala police station in February 2023. The march was organized to demand the release of Amritpal's aide, Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, who had been arrested in connection with an attempted murder case.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishwajeet Srivastava said on Thursday (July 23, 2026), that a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police was carried out at the Indo-Nepal International Border under the Rupaidiha police station area were both men were detained without obtaining a visa to avoid coming under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies.

"Three Indian nationals — Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, both residents of Rupaidiha town, and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar — were also arrested for allegedly attempting to facilitate the illegal entry of the two men into India," Srivastava said.