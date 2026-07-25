Amarnath Yatra resumes after six-day weather break as over 6,000 pilgrims leave Jammu

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from Jammu on Saturday after a six-day suspension due to adverse weather conditions, with over 6,000 pilgrims leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Kashmir, officials said.

The pilgrimage was halted on 19 July as a precautionary measure following heavy rainfall and poor weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along the two routes leading to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine, the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Officials said the 18th batch, comprising 6,269 pilgrims, including 1,470 women, 25 children and 54 sadhus, departed for the Baltal base camp in a convoy of 223 vehicles at around 2.40 am under tight security arrangements.