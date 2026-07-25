Chandigarh Diary | CM Mann's photo to be printed on school bags

BRICS delegates take part in walkathon

As part of the ongoing sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers’ meeting here, the delegates took part in a walkathon at Sukhna Lake here Thursday morning. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, who also took part in the event, said, “One of the agenda items for this BRICS meeting is the ‘BRICS Mission for a Healthy Lifestyle”. She said a yoga session was held on Wednesday morning, and on Thursday they came to Sukhna Lake for a walk. The objective of this walkathon is to promote healthy living, focusing on both fitness and proper diet, so that we can spread the message of ‘Stop Obesity’ to everyone,” she said.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com