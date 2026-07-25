Chandigarh Diary | CM Mann's photo to be printed on school bags

CM Mann’s photo to be printed on school bags
Two months after the Punjab government drew flak over distributing free textbooks in carry bags featuring CM Bhagwant Mann’s sketch, the state government is now in the process of distributing 4 lakh schoolbags to Classes XI and XII students with the photo of CM Mann printed on them in a yellow turban along with the Sikhya Kranti logo. The yellow and blue colours, symbolising the AAP and designed and printed by the Punjab School Education Board, reached schools on Monday, and the distribution began on Tuesday. According to letters received in districts, the bags are to be distributed among Classes XI and XII students only.
Four turncoat AAP MPs attend PM’s function
Of the seven AAP Rajya Sabha members who had switched sides to the BJP during PM Narendra Modi’s Jalandhar, cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal and Rajinder Gupta were seated on the main stage in the second row behind the PM. Harbhajan and Mittal also addressed the gathering. Prominent RS MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak were absent during Modi’s Punjab visit. CM Bhagwant Mann’s decision to stay away from the event once again brought the widening political distance between the AAP government and the BJP-led Centre into focus. Mann received Modi at the Chandigarh helipad.
BRICS delegates take part in walkathon
As part of the ongoing sixteenth BRICS Health Ministers’ meeting here, the delegates took part in a walkathon at Sukhna Lake here Thursday morning. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, who also took part in the event, said, “One of the agenda items for this BRICS meeting is the ‘BRICS Mission for a Healthy Lifestyle”. She said a yoga session was held on Wednesday morning, and on Thursday they came to Sukhna Lake for a walk. The objective of this walkathon is to promote healthy living, focusing on both fitness and proper diet, so that we can spread the message of ‘Stop Obesity’ to everyone,” she said.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com