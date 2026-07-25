Chhattisgarh invites public to vote for its first State Butterfly

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has launched a public voting process to select its first official State Butterfly, with the Department of Forest and Climate Change inviting citizens across the state to participate in an online poll until August 31, 2026.

Initiated by State Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, the campaign aims to promote local biodiversity and raise awareness about butterfly conservation.

Urging citizens to participate in large numbers, the Minister stated that wildlife and ecological conservation is a collective responsibility rather than just that of the government.

He highlighted that selecting a state symbol through public participation would foster greater environmental awareness among people.

An expert committee constituted for the selection process has shortlisted three species based on scientific and ecological criteria: Common Banded Peacock, Orange Oakleaf, and Spot Swordtail.

The committee evaluated the species on several parameters, including their presence in the state, ecological importance, conservation value, uniqueness, ease of identification, and public appeal.

The Forest Department's online voting system allows every resident of Chhattisgarh to cast a vote for their preferred butterfly through a Google Form until August 31, 2026.

Once the poll closes, the final proposal will be prepared by combining the public voting results with the recommendations of the expert committee, following which the official process for declaring the State Butterfly will begin.

The Department of Forest has appealed to citizens, students, nature enthusiasts, researchers, teachers, and environmental organisations to actively participate in the voting process and encourage others to do the same, ensuring that the state emblem is chosen through broad public participation.