Civil Aviation Ministry warns flyers against fake Air Suvidha 2.0 websites, says portal is free to use

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has warned flyers about fraudulent websites impersonating its Air Suvidha 2.0 portal and misleading passengers into making payments. The ministry stressed that the portal is completely free.

All international passengers entering India are required to submit a self-declaration form on the portal regarding their health status in light of the ongoing Ebola outbreak. The requirement, introduced by the Centre in June, is mandatory for obtaining immigration clearance.

An official release said, “It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that certain fraudulent websites and portals are impersonating Air Suvidha 2.0 and misleading passengers by redirecting them to payment gateways. Passengers are advised that Air Suvidha 2.0 services are provided free of cost, and no payment is required for submission of the Self-Declaration Form.”

The release specified that the only official Air Suvidha 2.0 portal is: https://airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in/.

Passengers are urged to verify the website URL carefully before sharing any personal or travel-related information and to avoid making payments on any unauthorised website claiming to offer Air Suvidha 2.0 services, the release added.

The ministry also urged flyers to rely only on official government communication for information.

Aircraft orders

The Civil Aviation Ministry also said that airlines across India have ordered a total of 2,056 aircraft so far. Of these, delivery of 1,640 aircraft is still pending, it said in a statement on X.

Of the total orders placed, IndiGo has ordered 1,260 aircraft (61% share), the Air India Group 570 aircraft (28% share), and Akasa Air 226 aircraft (11% share).