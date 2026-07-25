Congress to seek Akal Takht's nod on attending Punjab Assembly session, says Partap Singh Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said the Congress would seek permission from Akal Takht acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on whether its MLAs could attend the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly in view of the Akal Takht edict declaring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Panth Virodhi'.

The Assembly's monsoon session is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 10.

Bajwa said the Congress would ask the Akal Takht whether its MLAs could attend the Assembly and interact with Chief Minister Mann in view of the edict. He also expressed doubts over whether the opposition would be given adequate time during the session to raise public issues and seek answers from the government.

He said the Congress would raise issues including the pending dearness allowance (DA) of government employees, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's alleged failure to fulfil election promises, the state's rising debt burden and the police action against MGNREGA and sanitation workers.

Bajwa made the announcement while addressing the media during a Congress delegation's visit to meet injured sanitation workers in Barnala. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, besides other Congress leaders, were present.