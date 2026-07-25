CRPF adds 10 companies to Delhi; CISF cancels leaves.

NEW DELHI: The Centre has ordered the airlifting of 10 more companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Chhattisgarh to Delhi to strengthen security amid the ongoing student protests, officials said on Friday. The latest move follows the deployment of 20 CRPF companies from West Bengal to Delhi earlier this week.

Officials said a security review meeting held on Thursday directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) units scheduled to be deployed in Delhi ahead of Independence Day to report early.

Around 150 CAPF companies, each comprising about 100 personnel, are expected to be deployed over the next few days. About 100 companies are already assisting Delhi Police in maintaining law and order.

Besides the additional CRPF deployment, three units of the Rapid Action Force and personnel from other CAPFs, including the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal, have also been deployed.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has curtailed leave for personnel deployed for Delhi Metro security, allowing only emergency leave to ensure maximum manpower at metro stations.

The CISF has around 13,000 personnel providing security at about 250 Delhi Metro stations across three states in the National Capital Region.