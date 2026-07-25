Haryana to roll out 'no pollution certificate, no fuel' rule in NCR

CHANDIGARH: To curb vehicular pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR), the BJP-led Haryana government is all set to enforce a strict 'No Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), No Fuel' policy across Gurugram and other districts of the state that fall within the NCR. This move aims to effectively curb deteriorating air quality. Under the initiative, vehicle owners must present a valid pollution certificate to access fuel at petrol pumps across these districts.

Sources said that, to support this transition, the state is installing Automatic Number Plate Identification (ANPI) systems at all 2,780 petrol stations across the NCR districts. This technology will automatically verify the validity of pollution certificates before allowing the refuelling process to begin, ensuring that only compliant vehicles remain on the road.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed the authorities to roll out the policy without delay at a high-level pollution review meeting chaired jointly with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday evening.

Saini instructed all departments to ensure the time-bound implementation of the No PUCC-No Fuel system, alongside the expansion of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) network, stricter action against old and polluting vehicles, and the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

He said there would be no laxity in enforcing the fuel restriction, describing it as a key measure to curb vehicular pollution across the NCR. Saini also announced that Haryana would place a new EV policy before the Cabinet at its next meeting to boost the adoption of electric vehicles and buses, with a particular focus on expanding charging infrastructure along the Chandigarh-Delhi highway via Karnal.

Yadav called for closer Centre-state coordination on air quality, directing officials to strengthen the scientific management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, curb biomass burning, and intensify village-level awareness campaigns against stubble burning. He also instructed officials to set clear, measurable targets for local units and deputy commissioners.