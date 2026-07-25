Haryana to roll out 'no pollution certificate, no fuel' rule in NCR

CHANDIGARH: To curb vehicular pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR), the BJP-led Haryana government is all set to enforce a strict 'No Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), No Fuel' policy across Gurugram and other districts of the state that fall within the NCR. This move aims to effectively curb deteriorating air quality. Under the initiative, vehicle owners must present a valid pollution certificate to access fuel at petrol pumps across these districts.
Sources said that, to support this transition, the state is installing Automatic Number Plate Identification (ANPI) systems at all 2,780 petrol stations across the NCR districts. This technology will automatically verify the validity of pollution certificates before allowing the refuelling process to begin, ensuring that only compliant vehicles remain on the road.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed the authorities to roll out the policy without delay at a high-level pollution review meeting chaired jointly with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday evening.
Saini instructed all departments to ensure the time-bound implementation of the No PUCC-No Fuel system, alongside the expansion of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) network, stricter action against old and polluting vehicles, and the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.
He said there would be no laxity in enforcing the fuel restriction, describing it as a key measure to curb vehicular pollution across the NCR. Saini also announced that Haryana would place a new EV policy before the Cabinet at its next meeting to boost the adoption of electric vehicles and buses, with a particular focus on expanding charging infrastructure along the Chandigarh-Delhi highway via Karnal.
Yadav called for closer Centre-state coordination on air quality, directing officials to strengthen the scientific management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, curb biomass burning, and intensify village-level awareness campaigns against stubble burning. He also instructed officials to set clear, measurable targets for local units and deputy commissioners.
Both Saini and Yadav also ordered a district-wise survey of traffic congestion hotspots in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, and Bahadurgarh, directing officials to identify permanent solutions, including road widening, signal upgrades, and improved traffic management measures to reduce both congestion and the pollution it generates.
In Gurugram, officials were instructed to identify major intersections for large-scale greening and deep cleaning within a month and develop them on the lines of Rajiv Chowk.
Meanwhile, during a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee on Saturday, Saini directed officials of all construction agencies and concerned departments to ensure that construction and demolition (C&D) waste is disposed of only at designated sites and in accordance with scientific norms.
He directed officials to initiate strict action, in accordance with the rules, against any individual or agency found illegally disposing of C&D waste. He further directed that the entire cost of removing illegally dumped C&D waste be recovered from the concerned builder or organisation.
He also directed officials to ensure that, within one month, no C&D waste is found dumped in the open anywhere in Gurugram. He further instructed that notices be issued to builders violating the rules, penalties imposed in accordance with the law, and an effective mechanism put in place to prevent the recurrence of such violations.
He said that cleanliness, beautification, and the planned urban development of Gurugram are among the state government's highest priorities.