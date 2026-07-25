J&K flash floods bury labourer's home, killing four family members, leaving four missing

SRINAGAR: A labourer from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district who works in Saudi Arabia lost eight family members after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and mudslides that buried his house in Murrah-Bufliaz village in Surankote on July 19. While four bodies have been recovered, his three sons and a grandson remain missing.

Haji Mohammad Latief, who works as a labourer in Saudi Arabia, had returned to his native village around two and a half months ago to spend time with his family.

According to Latief's son, Sarfaraz, a Class 12 student studying in Jammu, the family was asleep at their home in Murrah-Bufliaz village while heavy rain lashed the area.

"At around 3.50 am, there was a cloudburst and everybody woke up. My father stepped out to shift his vehicle to a safer location," he said.

Within minutes, flash floods and mudslides swept down the slope and buried Latief's house, which was located on a hillside.

"When my father returned, the house had disappeared under heaps of debris. There was nothing left. The house had vanished beneath the debris and all eight family members were buried," Sarfaraz told TNIE.