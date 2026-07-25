OpenAI can use copyrighted content to train ChatGPT: Delhi HC.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to restrain artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT from using published news material, saying it does not amount to copyright infringement.

In an interim order, Justice Amit Bansal ruled that OpenAI’s use of retrieved copyrighted works to train its large language models (LLMs) falls under “fair dealing” provision of the Copyright Act.

The court was hearing a petition filed by news agency Asian News International (ANI) in 2024 against Open AI Inc and Open AI OpCo LLC, raising issues of infringement of its copyrighted material for LLM training by OpenAI.

Justice Amit Bansal said that prima facie, the outputs generated by ChatGPT using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technique did not amount to infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, since the outputs generated were not substantially similar to ANI’s ‘original literary works’.

“Further, ANI has failed to satisfy this court that any memorization and regurgitation of ANI’s original literary works has happened through the responses generated by ChatGPT,” the judge said, while refusing to restrain ChatGPT from using the content published by ANI.