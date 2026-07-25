Pragya Thakur’s cryptic 'Broom & Cockroach' post sparks political controversy

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has stirred controversy with an allegorical social media post targeting political opponents through sharp metaphors of "brooms" and "cockroaches."
In a post on X the former Bhopal MP alleged that those who were once swept away have now joined hands with the sweeping instrument itself, leading to widespread "filth" across the nation.
"Where cockroaches were found, they used to be beaten with a broom and thrown out. But now that the broom has befriended the cockroaches, severe filth is spreading across the country," Thakur wrote in her post, which quickly gained traction online.
"Now, the owners of the country should no longer trust the broom. Make a permanent arrangement to kill and throw away the cockroaches. Keep the nation clean."
Though Thakur did not explicitly name any political party, the reference to the "broom" the election symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is widely seen as a direct swipe at AAP.
Thakur has a long-standing history of making provocative statements that routinely spark widespread public outrage.
Most recently, she courted controversy during a Durga Vahini event in Bhopal, where a viral video showed her urging Hindu parents to "break the legs" of daughters who get involved with non-Hindu (Vidharmi) men and physically punish them if they disrespect cultural values.
This habit of making polarising speeches previously cost Thakur her political standing within the ruling party, despite winning the Bhopal seat in 2019 against former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.