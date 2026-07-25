Pragya Thakur’s cryptic 'Broom & Cockroach' post sparks political controversy

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has stirred controversy with an allegorical social media post targeting political opponents through sharp metaphors of "brooms" and "cockroaches."

In a post on X the former Bhopal MP alleged that those who were once swept away have now joined hands with the sweeping instrument itself, leading to widespread "filth" across the nation.

​"Where cockroaches were found, they used to be beaten with a broom and thrown out. But now that the broom has befriended the cockroaches, severe filth is spreading across the country," Thakur wrote in her post, which quickly gained traction online.

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