Punjab police bring back fugitive gangster Joban Billa from Indonesia

CHANDIGARH: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) and central agencies, has secured the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa from Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to Punjab Police, Joban Billa fled India on January 9, 2025, using a passport obtained with fake particulars of a Gorakhpur resident. The passport was issued from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on March 8, 2024.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Joban Billa was detained in Indonesia on July 20 and subsequently deported to India. He was taken into custody by the Punjab Police at Mumbai airport and is being brought to Punjab for further investigation.

"The operation marks the successful culmination of Operation Nomad Hunt—a six-month-long intelligence-led international manhunt involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and close coordination with national and international agencies,” he said.

Yadav said Joban Billa is wanted in multiple criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and offences under the NDPS Act and Arms Act. He said the accused had been evading arrest by operating across multiple countries. He had earlier stayed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from where he travelled to Georgia and later to Indonesia.

"Punjab Police had issued Red Corner Notice against accused Joban Billa and inputs regarding his fake passport and whereabouts were shared with central agencies at different intervals. In addition, five INTERPOL references were also issued,” he said, adding that sustained efforts led to his detention in Indonesia.

Operation Nomad Hunt was carried out under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban and led by Superintendent of Police (AGTF/OFTEC) Bikramjit Singh Brar.

Additional DGP Promod Ban said Joban Billa is wanted in four murder cases in Punjab, including the murder of Jarnail Singh at Village Sathiala in Amritsar in May 2023, Deepu Ajnala in January 2024, 12-year-old Gursewak Singh in March 2025 and Vicky Chugh in March 2025.

Punjab Police had established OFTEC, headed by Inspector General of Police Ashish Choudhary, to trace criminals based abroad and expedite their extradition to face legal action in Punjab.