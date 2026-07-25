Rahul Gandhi presses for Pradhan's removal; says students are India's future, Modi its past

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reaffirmed his support for students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, asserting that their "three demands" were "non-negotiable" and insisting that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan "has to be sacked".

Addressing the media after meeting a group of students at his residence in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as the head of the entire system, must apologise to the students.

Terming the students the future of the country, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the past and the “past can never fight the future”.

Reiterating his demand for the removal of the education minister, Gandhi described Pradhan as a "symbol of destruction of valuable students.".

“There are three non-negotiable demands (of the students). Dharmendra Pradhan, who is corrupt, incompetent and misaligned, must be sacked,” Gandhi said.

He claimed there was speculation within the government about shifting Pradhan to another ministry, but said such a move would not satisfy the protesting students.