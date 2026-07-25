Second suspect arrested in 2023 killing of Indian-origin delivery driver in Canada

CHANDIGARH: A second suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2023 killing of an Indian origin food delivery driver from Punjab in Mississauga, Canada, police said.

The Homicide Bureau confirmed that Devaunte Thompson (26), of Caledon, was taken into custody in Toronto on July 16. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.

The case dates back to July 9, 2023, when 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath, of Brampton, was working as a food delivery driver near Britannia Road and Creditview Road.

He was attacked and robbed of his vehicle before being rushed to a trauma centre, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The suspects allegedly fled in his vehicle, triggering a homicide investigation.