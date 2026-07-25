Social media links to AI deepfake video of Piyush Goyal removed, say government sources

Several social media links related to an AI-generated deepfake video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal have been taken down, government sources said on Saturday.
The action followed Goyal’s complaint alleging that his remarks to the media outside Parliament were “maliciously” altered using artificial intelligence and circulated to spread misinformation.
The purported digitally manipulated video showed Goyal allegedly making threatening remarks against students involved in nationwide protests over the NEET examination issue.
In a post on X, Goyal said the misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public “cannot and will not be tolerated”. He said the video of his interaction with the media had been tampered with and circulated with the intention of spreading false information.
Goyal said he had filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station on 25 July. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in creating, sharing or promoting the fake video.
The Union Commerce and Industry Minister also urged people to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information, expressing confidence that citizens, especially young people, would not be misled by such content.
The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit had earlier warned that Pakistani propaganda accounts were circulating an AI-generated deepfake video falsely portraying Goyal as making threatening comments about protesting students.
The manipulated clip surfaced amid ongoing student protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in medical entrance and competitive examinations.
Authorities have repeatedly cautioned social media users against relying on unverified videos and posts circulating online amid a rise in misinformation linked to the protests.
(With inputs from PTI)