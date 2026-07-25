Social media links to AI deepfake video of Piyush Goyal removed, say government sources

Several social media links related to an AI-generated deepfake video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal have been taken down, government sources said on Saturday.

The action followed Goyal’s complaint alleging that his remarks to the media outside Parliament were “maliciously” altered using artificial intelligence and circulated to spread misinformation.

The purported digitally manipulated video showed Goyal allegedly making threatening remarks against students involved in nationwide protests over the NEET examination issue.

In a post on X, Goyal said the misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public “cannot and will not be tolerated”. He said the video of his interaction with the media had been tampered with and circulated with the intention of spreading false information.

Goyal said he had filed a police complaint, following which an FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station on 25 July. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in creating, sharing or promoting the fake video.