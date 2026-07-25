Two junior doctors drown while trying to retrieve mobile phone from Jharkhand's Dimna Lake

RANCHI: Two junior doctors drowned while attempting to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into Dimna Lake in Jamshedpur during a predawn outing on Friday.
According to reports, three junior doctors of MGM Medical College and Hospital, Sameer, Yash and Saksham, had gone for a morning walk to Dimna Lake at around 3 am. They entered a restricted area near the lake when one of them accidentally dropped his mobile phone into the water.
While attempting to retrieve it, the trio ventured into deeper waters. Yash reportedly managed to swim back to safety, but Sameer and Saksham drowned.
Saksham was a resident of Daltonganj, while Sameer hailed from Kashidih in Jamshedpur. Yash is from Sonari.
All three were students of MGM Medical College and were staying in the college hostel.
Yash's father informed that his son was also injured while trying to save his friends.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bodam police arrived at the spot and initiated a search operation with the help of local divers.
Patamda DSP Dayanand Kumar also confirmed the incident.
“Dead bodies of both the doctors were recovered following a rescue operation that lasted approximately four hours,” said the DSP. “Both bodies have been sent for post mortem examinations,” he added.