Two junior doctors drown while trying to retrieve mobile phone from Jharkhand's Dimna Lake

RANCHI: Two junior doctors drowned while attempting to retrieve a mobile phone that had fallen into Dimna Lake in Jamshedpur during a predawn outing on Friday.

According to reports, three junior doctors of MGM Medical College and Hospital, Sameer, Yash and Saksham, had gone for a morning walk to Dimna Lake at around 3 am. They entered a restricted area near the lake when one of them accidentally dropped his mobile phone into the water.

While attempting to retrieve it, the trio ventured into deeper waters. Yash reportedly managed to swim back to safety, but Sameer and Saksham drowned.