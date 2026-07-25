Uttarakhand okays tiger protection force in two reserves; to laud wildlife saviours

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will institute a state-level award for citizens who display exceptional courage in saving others during wildlife attacks, as part of a new initiative to increase public participation and reduce deaths in human-wildlife conflicts.

The decision was taken at the 23rd meeting of the Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board, chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state secretariat on Friday.

The board also approved the formation of Special Tiger Protection Forces for the Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves. The dedicated units will strengthen tiger protection, anti-poaching operations, and surveillance in the two key reserves.

“Citizens who courageously step forward to save others during human-wildlife conflict should be recognised and honoured at the state level,” Dhami said, directing officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for conflict mitigation and wildlife-based tourism.

CM Dhami said wildlife conservation remained among the government’s highest priorities. He called for faster action on protecting wildlife corridors and processing development proposals while maintaining a careful balance between environmental safeguards and infrastructure needs.

“Modern technology and community participation must be used more effectively to reduce human-wildlife conflict,” he said. “The government is committed to achieving better coordination among wildlife conservation, biodiversity enhancement and the livelihoods of local communities.”

Dhami directed officials to ensure that compensation was paid within the stipulated period to people injured in wildlife attacks and to the families of those killed.

AI-based surveillance

Uttarakhand is deploying quick response teams and using camera traps, drones, snake-rescue kits and solar lights in conflict-prone areas. Dhami sought stronger artificial intelligence-based surveillance, scientific wildlife management and development of natural water sources.