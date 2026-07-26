Congress cites rising education costs to criticise Centre, says youth demand urgent reforms

The Congress on Sunday criticised the government over rising education expenses, citing household expenditure data and saying that young people and their parents are seeking immediate measures to address issues of accessibility and affordability.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while recent protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations were triggered by concerns over an allegedly unfair examination system, the underlying frustration among students and families stemmed from broader financial pressures.

Citing a recent analysis by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) based on household expenditure data from 2014-15 to 2025-26, Ramesh said education costs had increased significantly faster than household incomes. He added that families were now spending a larger share of their earnings on education.