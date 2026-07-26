Deputy Chairman Harivansh tells new Rajya Sabha members digitisation has made House more efficient

Referring to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Harivansh said that the Secretary-General had briefed members about the organisation of the Secretariat and the facilities and assistance available to them. He remarked that officials of the Secretariat possess immense institutional memory and are always ready to assist Members with courtesy and professionalism.

He underlined the importance of security cooperation in Parliament, describing Parliament as both a representative institution and a high-security zone that has historically faced security threats.

He said the security department performs its responsibilities while balancing security requirements with the needs and amenities of members, and called upon members to cooperate in maintaining the security of the institution. He described the Parliament building as a magnificent structure and a modern temple of democracy carrying the essence of India’s ancient culture.

He said that senior member Arun Singh had introduced members to the nuances of the Budget and emphasised the need for Parliament to scrutinise the Budget meticulously. He urged members to familiarise themselves with budgetary terminology and procedures. He also referred to the session conducted by Dr Sasmit Patra on the significance of Starred and Unstarred Questions in ensuring government accountability, while noting that disruption of Question Hour deprives Members of an important parliamentary privilege.

He further stated that experienced officials of the secretariat had provided a step-by-step overview of the legislative process. Dr John Brittas had demonstrated the effective use of parliamentary devices available under the Rules through practical examples.

Parliamentary diplomacy, Harivansh said, is an important dimension of parliamentary responsibility, and Members must remain aware of international developments and geopolitical issues.

He highlighted India’s participation in several international parliamentary organisations, including the IPU, CPA, P20, CSPOC, BRICS and other parliamentary forums, as well as bilateral exchanges with friendly nations.

Harivansh said that Ghanshyam Tiwari had introduced members to the concept of parliamentary diplomacy, while Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni had explained the role of Department-related Parliamentary Committees.

Describing these committees as “Mini Parliaments,” he said they provide opportunities for direct interaction with departmental officials, subject experts and representatives of non-governmental organisations, besides enabling detailed examination of departmental budgets, annual reports, performance and legislation referred to committees.