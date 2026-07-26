Himachal launches new scheme to support reservoir fishermen during fishing ban

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday launched ‘Mukhyamantri Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana’ to provide financial assistance and social security to fishermen engaged in reservoir fisheries across the state.

The scheme comes as over 3,500 fishermen have been affected by a sharp decline in fish production due to the annual fishing ban. Under the scheme, each eligible fisherman will receive an annual financial assistance of Rs 3,500.

The scheme will cover fishermen engaged in reservoir fisheries through registered Fisheries Cooperative Societies and holding valid fishing licences.

Eligible fishermen will have to apply through their respective Fisheries Cooperative Societies with a valid fishing licence, Aadhaar card, Parivar Register details, a valid NFDP registration number and a society membership certificate. Applications will be scrutinised by the Fisheries Cooperative Societies and Fisheries Department officials before approval by the Deputy Director or Assistant Director of Fisheries at the district level.

The financial assistance will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. The Directorate of Fisheries will monitor the scheme, maintain beneficiary records and conduct random verification to ensure transparency.

Around 3,700 fishermen families associated with the Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Kol Dam, Chamera and Ranjit Sagar reservoirs are expected to benefit from the scheme every year. The state government will spend about Rs 1.20 crore annually on its implementation.

After launching the scheme, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is committed to the inclusive development of every section of society. He said the scheme would provide much-needed financial support to families dependent on reservoir fisheries and help them meet essential needs during the fishing ban.

Sukhu said the government is taking several initiatives to strengthen the fisheries sector, increase fishermen's income and promote the sustainable use of aquatic resources.

He said the state government has already introduced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 100 per kg for reservoir fisheries and reduced royalty rates. Under the policy, if auction prices fall below the MSP, the government will provide a subsidy of up to Rs 20 per kg through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).