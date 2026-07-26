IIT Ropar study finds Bhakra Dam reservoir siltation at 19pc, lower than BBMB estimate

CHANDIGARH: A high resolution study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has found that the overall storage loss due to silt accumulation in the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra Dam is 19 per cent, significantly lower than the estimate made by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The study, conducted at a 30 metre resolution for the first time in India and commissioned by the BBMB, found that the average rate of siltation in the reservoir is 30 million cubic metres (MCM) annually, which is lower than the reservoir’s original design estimate of 33.61 MCM per year.

The study further stated that the reservoir has retained significantly more storage capacity than what was claimed in the BBMB’s own assessment.

The study, conducted by a team of scientists led by Dr Reet Tiwari of IIT Ropar, found that the overall loss of storage capacity in the Bhakra reservoir was substantially lower than the estimates prepared by the BBMB’s Lake Survey department.

Speaking to this newspaper, Tiwari said, “As per our study, the overall storage loss is 19 per cent in the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra Dam, while the live storage loss is only 12.9 per cent and the dead storage loss is about 38 per cent. The average rate of siltation is 30 million cubic metres (MCM) per year.”

Tiwari noted that the survey method used by the BBMB to calculate storage loss at the dam was an old one.

“Their survey method is old, which is a prevalent method followed by other organisations also. But the survey was done at a very high resolution, kind of the first time in India. We have surveyed at 30-metre resolution, enabling us to capture finer variations in the reservoir bed, whereas others use 610-metre resolution. Thus, all the undulations were captured accurately, providing a realistic siltation pattern. This type of survey can change actual water availability in India,” he said.