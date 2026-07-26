India emerging as trusted global defence partner: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner and the country continues to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', he also paid rich tributes to the Indian soldiers who fought the Kargil war.

Despite harsh weather and the enemy's challenges, they showed extraordinary courage during the 1999 conflict with Pakistan, he noted.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas fills us with pride. This day reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers," he said.

The prime minister said today, be it in defence production or defence exports, India is consistently moving towards new heights.

"India is emerging as a trusted global defence partner and the country continues to strengthen its defence capabilities," he said.