Indian-origin woman from Punjab shot dead in Toronto; man charged with first-degree murder

CHANDIGARH: A 26-year-old Indian-origin woman from Punjab was shot dead in Toronto, Canada, by a 37-year-old man, also from Punjab, following a “brief interaction”. The accused has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The deceased has been identified as Navneet Kaur (26), a resident of Toronto, while the alleged suspect has been identified as Sharnjeet Singh (37), who was based in Brampton, by Toronto Police.

According to a statement issued by the police, officers responded to a shooting call at around 7:23 am on Friday, July 24, in the Humberwood Boulevard and Rexdale Boulevard area. Police alleged that the victim and the suspect were involved in a “brief interaction” before the woman was shot. The relationship between the accused and the victim is not yet known.

Singh has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was fatally shot in what police described as a “targeted attack” in Etobicoke.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but was later arrested following a search operation by officers from the Ontario Provincial Police.

“The suspect shot the victim. Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and, after continued investigation, officers with Ontario Provincial Police located and arrested the suspect,” the statement read.

The statement added that the suspect has also been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking. Toronto Police are seeking additional information regarding the incident.

A witness who was having coffee nearby said he saw a man approach the woman and speak with her briefly before opening fire. Following the incident, residents raised concerns over safety in the area.

Singh was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Saturday morning.