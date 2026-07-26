Judicial employees seek SC intervention on long-pending service issues

NEW DELHI: The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All India Judicial Employees Confederation (AIJEC) on Sunday resolved to pursue legal measures before the Supreme Court for an early hearing of its petition seeking "Equal Pay for Equal Work" and uniform designations for judicial employees across the country.

The decision was taken during the NEC meeting held at the India International Centre Annexe under the chairmanship of National President Raju Bhai Brahmbhatt.

During the meeting, the NEC expressed serious concern over the long-pending issues faced by judicial employees across the country, including pay disparities, anomalies in pay revision, limited promotional opportunities, inadequate service conditions, and the lack of service benefits and facilities.

Representatives attending the meeting stated that judicial employees have still not received the full benefits of the Justice Shetty Commission's recommendations, despite 23 years having passed since the Commission was constituted under the directions of the Supreme Court of India.

They noted that the Supreme Court had also issued clear directions for the implementation of the Commission's recommendations.

According to a statement shared with this newspaper, the Committee observed that when the Justice Shetty Commission's recommendations first became due for implementation, the Fifth Central Pay Commission was in force.

"Today, the country is on the verge of implementing the Eighth Pay Commission, yet the fundamental issues affecting judicial employees remain unresolved. The Executive Committee described this situation as highly unfortunate and unjust to judicial employees," the Committee said.

The NEC also unanimously resolved to pursue effective legal measures before the Supreme Court to secure an early hearing and speedy disposal of Civil Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1040 of 2017, which seeks "Equal Pay for Equal Work" and uniform designations for judicial employees across the country.