Kargil Vijay Diwas: Modi pays tribute to soldiers, Rajnath Singh says army ready for challenges

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, saying their bravery under the most challenging conditions would remain a lasting source of national pride.
In a post on X, Modi said the nation remembered the extraordinary courage and commitment of the soldiers who secured India’s sovereignty during the Kargil War.
“Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations,” he said.
Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honours the courage, sacrifice and determination of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing Army personnel during a Shaurya Bhoj event in Dras, said the challenges faced by the country had not diminished and that the “intent of infiltrators” remained unchanged since the Kargil conflict.
Singh said the Indian Army was fully prepared to tackle any challenge, including threats through proxy warfare and infiltration. He added that the government was focusing on modernising the armed forces and ensuring access to advanced equipment and training.
Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial during Shaurya Sandhya, an event marking the anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh said India’s armed forces would continue to grow stronger through self-reliance and modernisation.
He paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in extreme conditions, saying their determination despite freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels ensured that the nation remained secure.
Singh also highlighted the Army’s tradition of Bada Khana, where officers and soldiers share a meal together, describing it as a symbol of teamwork and unity.
He said the spirit, discipline and national pride of the armed forces remained India’s greatest strength and would continue to safeguard the country.
(With inputs from PTI)