PM Modi asks youths to understand India by visiting border villages, instead of virtual means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Viksit Vibrant Village (VVV) programme aims to encourage young people to experience, understand and connect with India firsthand by visiting border villages and living with local communities, rather than depending on virtual interactions.

Interacting with the participants, many of whom belong to Gen Z, of the VVV programme 2026 that covered 74 'vibrant villages' across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Modi said India's border villages embody both a strong aspiration for development and deep patriotism. He added that the residents of these villages often appear to place the nation's interests above their own.

The prime minister said that during the Developed India Young Leaders Dialogue, he had presented an idea before the youth. "The idea was that why not have the youth, instead of using virtual medium, step onto the ground to know India, connect with India, try to live India, and understand India," he said.

Modi said there are so many aspirations for development in India's villages and these can be understood by visiting these villages.

In his virtual interaction with participants, the prime minister said developed villages are the cornerstone of a developed India too and his government has considered border villages as the country's first village.

"This journey of the developed Vibrant Village is itself a medium to connect everyone, to connect with everyone," he said, encouraging the youth to connect with the land as it makes the vision of a developed India even more expansive.