Punjab Govt makes a U-turn on farm stay policy tells NGT delisted PLPA land to be excluded from it

CHANDIGARH: In a significant U-turn before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Punjab government has assured that ecologically sensitive land released from protection under the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) and areas delisted under a 2011 notification will be excluded from the ambit of its Farm Stay Policy, 2026.

The assurance came during the hearing of petitions challenging the state's decision to include such land in the Tourism Department's Farm Stay Policy, 2026. The policy had triggered concerns that commercial tourism activities would be permitted on land that was earlier part of the protected forest cover under the PLPA. The state's Farm House Policy framed by the Housing and Urban Development Department has already been stayed by the NGT.

A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad recorded the Punjab government's submission that land released or delisted under the August 26, 2011 notification, as well as PLPA land, would stand excluded from the policy.

The tribunal noted the state's submission that the policy has not yet been implemented and that necessary amendments would be made to clarify the exclusion. It directed the government to place on record, within six weeks, an affidavit along with the amended policy. The interim order passed in connected matters will continue until the next hearing on September 18.

Senior counsel appearing for the Punjab government informed the tribunal that the impugned policy had not been given effect so far and reiterated that the amended policy would expressly exclude land covered by the 2011 notification and the PLPA.