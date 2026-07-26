Snakebite cases rise fivefold in Dehradun as reptiles prepare for winter dormancy

DEHRADUN: Hospitals in Uttarakhand's capital are reporting a sharp rise in snakebite cases, with doctors warning that venomous snakes active ahead of winter dormancy are causing severe neurological complications and kidney damage.

Doon Hospital is currently receiving around 15 snakebite patients every month, nearly five times the usual monthly average of two to three cases, hospital authorities said.

Doctors said a patient admitted on Friday suffered acute kidney damage after a snakebite. The patient's kidneys stopped functioning, requiring dialysis. Medical examination indicated that the bite was from a snake carrying haemotoxic venom.

“Snake venom broadly affects the human body in two ways,” Dr Harish Basera, senior physician at Doon Hospital, said.

“Neurotoxic venom attacks the nervous system and disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, increasing the risk of paralysis and respiratory complications. Haemotoxic venom affects blood and body tissues and can lead to acute kidney failure,” he explained.

Doctors said the severity of envenomation depends on factors such as the amount of venom injected, the location of the bite, delay in treatment and the victim's physical condition and immunity.