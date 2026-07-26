'Social media rumours': Arunachal govt rejects reports of Chinese encroachment in Taksing

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Sunday firmly dismissed allegations of Chinese encroachment into Indian territory in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district, terming the claims "lies and social media rumours".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations here, Natung said there has been no intrusion by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) into any part of the state.

"There has been no encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese. All these are just lies and social media rumours. Our jawans are protecting our border 24x7. No Chinese would dare encroach into Indian territory, and I can assure you that these are all rumours and nothing else," the minister said.

Natung highlighted the close bond between the local border populations and the security forces, saying that the people of Arunachal Pradesh remain steadfast in their commitment to defending the nation.

"The people of Arunachal Pradesh are always with the Indian Army and are ready to shed blood to protect the country," he added.

The minister's clarification follows claims by the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), which alleged that PLA activities near the Taksing sector had escalated over the last decade-and-a-half.

The community organisation had claimed that Chinese military outposts and infrastructure had progressively moved closer to the border, adding that they had previously submitted representations on the matter to senior constitutional authorities and elected representatives.

The claims had circulated widely on social media platforms, creating apprehension among residents.

India and China share a 1,129-km border in Arunachal Pradesh, a region Beijing claims as part of 'South Tibet'.

India has repeatedly dismissed Beijing's claims, reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)