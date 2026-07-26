'Still awaiting' promises 26 years after his sacrifice, says Kargil martyr's family

More than 26 years after Indian Army soldier Avnish Yadav was killed in the Kargil War, his family says several promises made by the authorities in recognition of his sacrifice remain unfulfilled.

On the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the family of Avnish Yadav, from Dalel Tola village in Sitabdiara on the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, said he was martyred on September 4, 1999, while defending the country during the Kargil conflict.

His mother, Somaro Devi, told PTI on Sunday that despite the passage of 26 years, commitments made after her son's sacrifice had not been honoured.

She said neither a statue of the soldier had been installed in the village nor had a government hospital or a primary school been named after him, despite earlier assurances.

His father, Shivji Yadav, a retired CRPF personnel, said Avnish joined the Army at the age of 18 and made the supreme sacrifice after neutralising 20 Pakistani soldiers.

He said that while the Central government had allotted a petrol pump to Avnish's widow, other assurances made to the family and the village had yet to be fulfilled.

"Tall promises were made to transform the village. Forget changing its condition, today no one even comes to inquire about our well-being," Shivji Yadav said.

Bairia Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shashi Mani Nath Mishra said he had recently taken charge after being transferred from Banda and was looking into the matter.

"Action would be taken to implement the assurances made by the government after verifying the details," he said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the success of Operation Vijay, India's military operation to recapture the Kargil heights following Pakistan's infiltration. The operation concluded on this day in 1999.

(With inputs from PTI)