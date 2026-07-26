Two youths detained in Panaji over 'support' for jailed activist Umar Khalid

During the gathering, a youth identified as Danish allegedly displayed a placard supporting Khalid. When questioned by the media, he said he backed the demand for Khalid’s release from prison.

A senior police officer at the protest site detained Danish after he allegedly refused to reveal his identity.

Following his detention, members of the group marched to the Police Headquarters demanding his release. Police later detained another person, Sudin Dalvi, after he allegedly expressed support for Khalid and misbehaved with mediapersons, an official said.

Police said a First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against both individuals.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest outside the Panaji police station, demanding strict action against the two youths.

BJYM Goa president Tushar Kelkar urged police to register cases involving non-bailable offences, alleging that the two had supported an “anti-national”.

(With inputs from PTI)