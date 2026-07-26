Uttarakhand forest dept to radio-collar elephants ahead of 2027 Haridwar Kumbh

DEHRADUN: With millions of pilgrims expected in Haridwar for the 2027 Kumbh Mela, the Uttarakhand Forest Department plans to fit radio collars on herd-leading elephants to track their movements and reduce encounters in crowded areas.

The initiative, being developed with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), follows persistent incidents of elephants entering settlements despite trenches, solar-powered fences and other barriers.

Real-time location alerts would allow rapid-response teams to reach vulnerable areas and guide animals back towards forests. Officials said WII researchers were mapping herd sizes, routes, timings and the settlements most frequently visited. After identifying the animal leading a herd, the department would collar it and use its location as a proxy for the group.

The plan was discussed on Friday at meetings of the State Wildlife Board and State-Level Tiger Steering Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A proposal seeking permission to deploy the collars has been sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.