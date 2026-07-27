31 Maoists active in Jharkhand, police trace recent locations

RANCHI: Once a formidable force that spread fear across large parts of the state, the Maoists have now been reduced to just 31 most-wanted, including 15 wanted individuals who have managed to evade security forces in the Saranda and tri-junction areas.

Fresh intelligence inputs received by security forces have traced the recent locations of key figures—ranging from top Politburo and Central Committee members, each carrying a bounty of Rs1 crore—to various regional commanders. The forces have urged them to surrender immediately.

Senior Jharkhand Police officials have indicated that another major surrender is likely to take place in the state soon.

Sources in the police department, however, revealed that more than 20 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are understood to have surrendered before security agencies, opting to abandon violence and return to the mainstream. The surrender process has already been completed before the security agencies and a formal announcement is expected soon, they said.

According to police officials, the arrest of Maoist commander Ajay Mahto—who carried a reward of `25 lakh—and Ravindra Ganjhu—carrying a reward of `20 lakh—has caused a stir in the Saranda region of Jharkhand. Following sustained pressure and operations by security forces in the Saranda region, many Maoists are attempting to take refuge in this rugged border area, striving to keep their network intact.

Senior police officials also stated that their focus has now shifted to arresting the remaining top Maoist leaders, dismantling their financial networks, recovering weapons and eliminating the active squads.

So far in 2026, twenty-two Maoists have been killed in encounters, with the highest number of fatalities occurring in the Saranda region. The combination of a single encounter claiming 17 Naxalites and the simultaneous surrender of another 25 severely undermined the Maoists’ foothold in Saranda. This triggered panic, prompting attempts to flee the forest, yet anyone who ventured out was captured.