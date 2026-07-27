Aam Aadmi Clinic staffers go on indefinite strike in Punjab, demanding regularisation of services, among others

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Clinic scheme is one of the AAP-led Punjab government's flagship healthcare initiatives, aimed at providing accessible medical services at the grassroots level to the public.

Doctors, pharmacists, and clinical assistants working at these clinics began an indefinite strike on Monday, suspending services across the State and staging protests to press for various demands, including the regularisation of services.

As a result, services at these clinics across the State have come to a complete halt, causing severe inconvenience to patients, especially to those from remote areas.

Under the banner of the Aam Aadmi Clinic Joint Front, Punjab, protests were held at several places in the State. The AAP government has set up over 1,000 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', which provide free medical treatment and tests.

Paramjit Singh, President of the Punjab Aam Aadmi Clinic Pharmacists Officers Association, said that the employees had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Director of Health Services regarding their demands.

At that time, the department had given a written assurance that the demands would be fulfilled by July 6. However, the employees allege that when union representatives approached the Health Department on July 22, officials refused to accept their demands.

Followingly, the employees decided to launch an indefinite work strike.

In Hoshiarpur, Medical Officer Dr Gurshan and Clinical Assistant Gurpreet Kaur led the protesters outside the Civil Surgeon's office.

The protesters alleged that despite holding several rounds of meetings with the State government, the health department, and repeatedly submitting memoranda, the government had taken no concrete decision to resolve their demands.

However, the employees worried about their job security and thus staged peaceful protests outside Civil Surgeons' offices across the State, making it clear that their agitation will continue until the government regularises their services.

The protesters said they submitted a memorandum to the Civil Surgeons of all 23 districts, the Director of Health Services and Health Minister Balbir Singh on several occasions, but no notification had been issued to address their concerns.