Ahmedabad Diary | City residents corner mayor over rain crisis

MLA vehicle stopped by bank recovery agents

A viral video has set Gujarat’s political circles abuzz after a vehicle carrying an “MLA” board was stopped on a public road by bank recovery agents over pending loan instalments. In the clip, the agents are heard telling the occupants that the car’s EMIs are overdue and that they have the bank’s recovery list. The person filming the incident remarks that while the vehicle carries an MLA board, its instalments remain unpaid. The recovery agent is heard responding, “If the money is due, it has to be paid.” While the authenticity of the video and the identity of the vehicle owner remain unverified, sources say the SUV is believed to be linked to an MLA.