Ahmedabad Diary | City residents corner mayor over rain crisis

Heavy rain may have finally stopped in Ahmedabad, but the political storm over waterlogging is intensifying. Three days after the July 23 downpour, several societies in the Bopal, Ghuma and Shela areas remained submerged, leaving residents stranded and frustrated. The simmering public anger erupted on Saturday when Ahmedabad mayor Hitesh Barot visited flood-hit Bopal village. Residents, joined by Congress leaders, surrounded him and demanded answers over the waterlogging crisis. As heated exchanges unfolded, Barot dismissed the confrontation as politically motivated, claiming only Congress workers were agitated.
MLA vehicle stopped by bank recovery agents
A viral video has set Gujarat’s political circles abuzz after a vehicle carrying an “MLA” board was stopped on a public road by bank recovery agents over pending loan instalments. In the clip, the agents are heard telling the occupants that the car’s EMIs are overdue and that they have the bank’s recovery list. The person filming the incident remarks that while the vehicle carries an MLA board, its instalments remain unpaid. The recovery agent is heard responding, “If the money is due, it has to be paid.” While the authenticity of the video and the identity of the vehicle owner remain unverified, sources say the SUV is believed to be linked to an MLA.
HC notes of Surat DCP’s action in flogging case
The high court has intensified scrutiny of Surat SOG DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum after taking cognisance of a PIL challenging the public parade and alleged flogging of five attempt-to-murder accused on July 13. Advocate Utkarsh Dave argued that the action violated Supreme Court, High Court and Gujarat Police guidelines. Legal and political sources say the controversy has raised serious questions over why the state government has not suspended the officer despite judicial intervention. Sources also recalled that Nakum had earlier faced criticism during Surat’s controversial demolition drive before being promoted to the IPS cadre.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com