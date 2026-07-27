'Applying kajal, lipstick at 2 am not a sign of mental illness': Jharkhand HC rejects husband's divorce plea

RANCHI: In a significant ruling, the Jharkhand High Court held that a woman's act of applying kajal and lipstick at 2 am cannot be treated as evidence of mental illness. The court observed that it is natural for a newly married bride to groom herself at any time, and such conduct cannot be interpreted as a sign of psychiatric illness.

Upholding the Giridih Family Court's order, a division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Sanjay Prasad rejected the husband's divorce petition.

The husband claimed that after his marriage in 2015, he began suspecting that his wife was mentally ill after seeing her apply kajal and lipstick at around 2 am. Alleging that her family had concealed her mental condition before the marriage, he sought a divorce on that ground.

The High Court noted that although the husband claimed his wife had undergone treatment at various places, he failed to produce a single psychiatrist, medical record, or expert witness before the court. It observed that a person cannot be declared mentally ill merely on the basis of suspicion.

The court further observed that it was an arranged marriage and that the husband had met his wife in the presence of both families before the wedding. It said that if there had been any abnormality in her behaviour, he could have noticed it before the marriage.

According to the records, the couple lived together for about two and a half years. On July 10, 2017, the husband dropped his wife at her parental home and filed a divorce petition the following day. The court concluded that the husband, and not the wife, was responsible for the breakdown of the marital relationship.