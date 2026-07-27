Bombay HC allows Nitin Gadkari to sue Meta, Google over alleged E20 deepfake content

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari permission to file a civil suit over the alleged circulation of defamatory and AI-generated deepfake content targeting him on the internet.

Justice Abhay Ahuja allowed Gadkari's plea seeking leave under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, a procedural requirement that enables the High Court to entertain a civil suit on its original side when part of the cause of action arises outside its territorial jurisdiction.

Appearing for Gadkari, advocate Sandeep S Ladda argued that the disputed content was accessible to users in Mumbai, giving the Bombay High Court jurisdiction to hear the matter, while also being available nationwide on online platforms, necessitating leave under Clause XII. The court granted the request after brief submissions. A detailed order is awaited.

The order paves the way for Gadkari to institute a substantive civil suit against Meta, X Corp, Google LLC, YouTube, unidentified "John Doe" entities, and government authorities, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications.