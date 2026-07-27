Cancer cases in J&K jump by nearly 11 per cent in five years

SRINAGAR: In a worrying trend, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a steady rise in cancer cases, with the estimated daily caseload increasing from about 36 new cases a day in 2021 (13,060 annually) to nearly 40 a day in 2025 (14,493 annually).

“A total of 13,060 cancer cases were reported in 2021, which went up to 13,395 in 2022; 13,744 in 2023; 14,112 in 2024; and 14,493 in 2025,” the Union health ministry figures reveal.

As per the figures, the daily detection of cancer cases in 2021 was nearly 36 and it has risen to about 40 a day in 2025.

The Union Health minister said the figures are based on estimates compiled under the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), which has assessed the state and Union Territory- wise cancer burden for the period 2021-2025.

Stomach cancer is the most common malignancy among males in J&K, followed by lung cancer. Among women, breast cancer remains the dominant form with stomach cancer emerging as the second most prevalent at around 9%.