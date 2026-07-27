Chhattisgarh launches women-led solar policy under DWEEPTI Yojana

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has launched the DWEEPTI Yojana (Decentralised Women Empowerment on Energy and Policy for Transformative Inclusion), a first of its kind initiative that places rural women's self help groups at the centre of the state's expanding solar power sector, enabling them to become vendors, technicians, managers and entrepreneurs.

Developed by the state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department in collaboration with technical partner Transform Rural India under the Green Economy Transition Mission, the scheme makes Chhattisgarh the first state in the country to adopt a women led distributed renewable energy policy, officials told this newspaper.

To kickstart the policy, 13 Cluster Level Federations across 12 districts have already been registered as authorised vendors under the Central government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in partnership with the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), they added.

To ensure financial accessibility, self help group (SHG) members are being offered flexible loans for rooftop solar installations.

This financing model aligns with the Prime Minister's Lakhpati Didi vision, opening up skill-based livelihood opportunities beyond traditional SHG activities.

"Women's role in the renewable energy space has so far remained limited, seen merely as recipients rather than active stakeholders," said Shri Bhim Singh, Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. "The DWEEPTI Yojana marks a shift, positioning women at the heart of the sector and enabling self reliance."