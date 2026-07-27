CJP demands release of all demonstrators detained by police during NEET paper leak protests

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday demanded the release of all demonstrators detained by the police during the nationwide protests demanding the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak.

The CJP, which spearheaded the protests, said they had received reports of students held in detention, particularly in the states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

"Any failure to release those detained or withdraw criminal cases would amount to a breach of public trust," it said in a statement, adding they would take "further necessary steps" if their demand was not met.

The statement comes two days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister over repeated failures in the conduct of competitive exams that have fuelled anger among millions of young Indians.

The CJP accused the government of backtracking after authorities had assured them that no punitive action would be taken against protesters.

The movement has won millions of followers on social media since it was launched in May by 30-year-old public relations graduate Abhijeet Dipke.

Tens of thousands of protesters, mainly students, rallied last week in Jantar Mantar and other cities, demanding Pradhan's resignation and broader reforms of the examination system.

Demonstrations in the Indian capital turned violent on July 20 when a crowd attempted to march towards parliament from the protest site.

Police fired tear gas and used batons to disperse the protest, triggering clashes and a wave of detentions.

The issue reverberated in parliament on Monday, with repeated disruptions as opposition lawmakers demanded a response from the government over last week's police crackdown.

Despite the disruptions, the government introduced legislation in the lower house seeking tougher penalties for examination paper leaks.

Neha in Bihar

Meanwhile, according to a report, AISA national president Neha reached Patna on Monday and visited Beur prison where she met with families of arrested students. She told reporters that if the arrested students are not released by July 29, a protest will be launched on July 30.