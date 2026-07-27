Foreign Secretary Misri, China's Vice FM Chunying hold bilateral talks in Beijing

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying in Beijing and held talks covering the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

Misri, who is currently on an official visit to Beijing, also met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Misri and Hua “reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in a post on X.

"Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," it added.

Earlier, Misri met Sun and "discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges," the Embassy said.